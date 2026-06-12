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Delays, cancellations at Hamburg airport after security-related evacuation

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BERLIN, June 12 - There will be significant delays and cancellations at Hamburg airport on Friday after a terminal had to be evacuated due to a security incident, a spokesperson said.

"The precautionary measure taken by the federal police has ended and passengers are now passing through security again. Flight operations are resuming," the spokesperson said.

"However, there will be delays, some of them significant, throughout the day. Flights will also be cancelled throughout the day," she said, without confirming the number of cancellations.

The incident occurred at around 0945 am local time (0745 GMT) when a man pressed an emergency button that opens escape routes, gaining unauthorised access to the security area, a federal police spokesperson said, adding that the man had likely simply lost his way. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.