Delays at Frankfurt airport as runways shut due to snow

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 - Passengers at Frankfurt airport face delays and isolated flight cancellations on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, operator Fraport said.

Runways were closed at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) so that they could be cleared, a Fraport spokesperson said, adding one runway was expected to be back in operation at around 4:15 p.m.

On its website, Fraport asked passengers to check the status of their flights as delays or even cancellations were possible due to weather conditions.

Some Frankfurt-bound flights were diverted to other airports, such as Duesseldorf or Stuttgart, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. REUTERS

Weather

