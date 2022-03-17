Deepfake video purports to show Ukrainian president capitulating to Russian demands

LONDON/LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - A poorly edited video purporting to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly capitulating to Russian demands drew widespread ridicule on Wednesday (March 16), but experts said it could be a harbinger of more sophisticated deceptions to come.

The video appeared to show an ashen-faced Zelensky speaking from the presidential lectern and urging his countrymen to down their weapons in the face of Russian invaders.

It is not clear whether anyone was convinced. Internet users immediately flagged the discrepancies between the skin tone on Zelensky's neck and face, the odd accent in the video, and the pixelation around his head.

A Facebook official later said the company was removing the footage from its platform.

Nina Schick, the author of "Deepfakes," said the video looked like "an absolutely terrible faceswap," referring to programmes that can digitally graft one person's face onto another's body - part of a wider family of computer techniques that can create hyperrealistic forgeries known as "deepfakes."

Television station Ukraine24 said in a Facebook post that the video was broadcast by "enemy hackers" and was "FAKE! FAKE!"

The station could not immediately be reached for further detail and Ukraine's cyber watchdog agency did not immediately return messages seeking comment. But Ukraine's Ministry of Defence later released a video from the real Zelensky apparently dismissing the footage as a "childish provocation."

"We are not going to lay down any weapons until our victory," he said.

Ukrainian officials have been warning of the danger of deepfakes, especially after Moscow's forces were denied a quick victory on the battlefield following their Feb 24 invasion.