Debate sizzles as meat eating hits new low in Germany

BERLIN - Mr Florian Busmann used to enjoy sausages and steak on the barbecue in summer, but these days he prefers meat substitutes and grilled vegetables like aubergines and peppers.

“Eating less meat is definitely a contribution to both the environment and animals. And it is also healthy,” the 28-year-old local government worker told AFP at the Vegan Summer Festival in Berlin.

Despite being known for their love of sausages and schnitzel, Germans have been steadily eating less meat over the past few years.

Figures from the German Food and Agriculture Ministry show that meat consumption dropped to 52kg per person in 2022, the lowest since the calculations began in 1989.

In comparison, the figure stood at around 61kg per person just five years ago.

Worries over animal welfare, climate change and higher prices appear to have driven consumers to look for alternatives to meat to fill their plates.

Around 10 per cent of Germans are vegetarian, according to the Agriculture Ministry, compared with 6 per cent in 2018.

Since 2021, Germany has even had a vegetarian agriculture minister, the Green party’s Cem Ozdemir – much to the dismay of many in the meat industry.

‘Long-term trend’

Despite having made the choice to go vegetarian as a teenager due to concerns over animal welfare, Mr Ozdemir still sees a role for the meat industry.

For him, the key is to reform meat production as part of measures to tackle climate change.

Animal husbandry is “one of the biggest drivers” of carbon emissions in agriculture, he told AFP, so measures must be taken to make the practice more climate-friendly.

“For example, we will support farmers in keeping fewer animals, but better,” he said.

Mr Ozdemir believes Germans eating less meat is a “long-term trend” that has nothing to do with him personally.

“People are concerned about the climate, want better animal welfare and are also paying more attention to their health, which I think is good,” he said.