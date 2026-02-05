Deaths in worst migrant boat disaster in Channel were avoidable, UK inquiry finds

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The inquiry said 27 men, women and children died when their dinghy deflated as they crossed the Channel in November 2021, while the bodies of four others have never been found.

– The deaths of more than 30 migrants who drowned attempting to travel from France to Britain in a small boat were avoidable, an inquiry into the worst disaster of its kind found on Feb 5 .

Just two people survived, and one of them told the inquiry that more people were on board. The incident was the worst on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating France and Britain.

Inquiry chair Ross Cranston said in his report the deaths were avoidable, attributing responsibility primarily to the people smugglers who crowded at least 33 people on to “an unsuitable craft (with) inadequate safety equipment”.

Professor Cranston also said a French naval vessel had failed to respond to a call for help from the British coastguard, which in turn made “a number of flawed decisions”, including a decision to end a search for survivors too early.

He added, however, that the British coastguard had been “placed in an intolerable position because of chronic staff shortages... and other deficiencies” at the time.

Prof Cranston said the issue of small boats carrying migrants from France, which has become a focal point for British voters and has helped propel Mr Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK into an opinion poll lead, was not a matter for his inquiry.

“However, ultimately the practice of small boat crossings must end,” he said. “Quite apart from other reasons, this is imperative to prevent any further deaths of people travelling on board small boats.”

A British government spokesperson said there had been improvements made to Channel responses since 2021, “including closer working ties with France” and additional officers for search and rescue operations.

Mr Imran Hussain, from Britain’s Refugee Council, said the report showed “why it is so vital to have safe and legal routes to allow people to get to the UK”. REUTERS