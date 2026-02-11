Deaths outpace dwindling births in France, driving lawmakers to press for change

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

France in 2025 – for the first time since the end of World War II – recorded fewer babies born than people dying in the country.

PARIS - French lawmakers Feb 11 urged longer paid parental leave and more financial support to make it easier for people to have more children, after deaths in 2025 exceeded births in France for the first time in decades.

“I’m calling for a family policy overhaul,” the lead author of a parliamentary report on the cause of dwindling birth rates, Mr Jeremie Patrier-Leitus, told AFP.

That would “enable the French to fulfil their desire to have children”, he added.

Fertility rates are in decline across the European Union.

While women in France still hold some of the bloc’s highest fertility rates, scoring second after Bulgaria in 2023, according to EU statistics, they would like to have more children, the lawmakers said, and would do so if the right measures were in place.

Recommendations include monthly payments of €250 (S$375) per child to families until the offspring reach age 20, regardless of a household’s income, as well as paid parental leave of 12 months, to be shared between both parents.

Currently, paid maternal leave is a little under four months for a first child, while fathers are allowed 25 days off after a birth.

The legislators also suggested a few half days a year off for parents and grandparents to help children through key moments of their education.

Letter to 29-year-olds

The parliamentary report comes after France’s health ministry last week unveiled a plan to battle infertility, which affects 3.3 million French people.

The ministry said it would be sending a letter to all 29-years-olds – men and women – starting from the end of the summer, as part of the plan.

The letter would inform them about “both sexual health and reproductive health, intended for all French men and women aged 29”.

The plan has sparked some criticism, especially abroad.

British columnist Zoe Williams wondered in The Guardian how she would feel to receive such a letter from “childless” President Emmanuel Macron.

In France, reactions were more muted.

And the French satirical publication Le Gorafi on Feb 10 joked that “Macron recommends that the French hang a photo of him above their bed” to encourage them to make babies.

Mr Macron in 2024 caused waves when he said a plan to combat infertility would help pave the way towards what he described as the country’s “demographic re-armament”.

Feminists countered that it was not up to the state to “dictate to women if they should have children and when”. AFP