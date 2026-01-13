Deaths outnumber births in France for first time since World War II

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS – France recorded more deaths than births in 2025 for the first time since the end of World War II, a development that erodes its long-held demographic advantage over other EU nations, official figures showed on Jan 13.

The national statistics institue INSEE reported 651,000 deaths in 2025 and 645,000 births, which have collapsed in number since the global Covid-19 pandemic.

France has traditionally had stronger demographics than most of Europe, but an ageing population and falling birth rates show it is not immune to the demographic crunch straining public finances across the continent.

INSEE said the fertility rate dropped to 1.56 children per woman in 2025, its lowest level since the World War One and well below the 1.8 assumed in pension funding forecasts by the pension advisory council.

In 2023, the most recent year with EU comparisons, France ranked second highest with a fertility rate of 1.65, behind Bulgaria’s 1.81.

The demographic shift will push public spending back to pandemic-era highs in the coming years while eroding the tax base, the national public audit office warned in December.

“Given the retirement of the large generations born in the 1960s, labour market tensions and workforce problems are likely to increase rapidly in the coming years,” said economist Philippe Crevel with the Cercle d’Epargne think tank.

Despite deaths outnumbering births, France’s population grew slightly last year to 69.1 million, due to net migration, which INSEE estimated at 176,000.

Life expectancy reached record highs in 2025 – 85.9 years for women and 80.3 for men – while the share of people aged 65 or older climbed to 22 per cent, nearly matching those under 20. REUTERS