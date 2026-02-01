Death toll of Swiss ski resort blaze rises to 41

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Protesters holding a silent march organised in memory of victims of the deadly New Year's Eve fire in Switzerland.

ZURICH – An 18-year-old injured in a New Year’s Eve bar fire in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana has died, the Swiss authorities said on Feb 1, taking the death toll of one of the worst disasters in modern Swiss history to 41.

The Swiss national was in hospital in Zurich and died on Jan 31, the statement by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Valais added, without providing any further information.

Most of those killed in the blaze at the Le Constellation bar were teenagers, and some of the 116 people who were injured are still in hospital with severe burns.

The latest victim was a young man who lived near the western city of Lausanne, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On Jan 31, hundreds of people marched alongside bereaved parents through the lakeside town of Lutry near Lausanne, carrying a large banner demanding “truth and justice”.

“Today, we are just asking for justice and truth and afterwards, we will mourn,” Ms Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, who lost her 17-year-old son Arthur in the fire, told a crowd of people carrying white roses.

The fire has tested relations with neighbouring Italy, which lost nationals in the blaze and has protested against the release on bail of the bar’s owner.

The Swiss authorities earlier this week said they would grant the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office access to evidence gathered. REUTERS