Death toll in Russian strike on eastern town rises to three, Ukraine says

FILE PHOTO: Rescues work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine November 30, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Rescuers on Monday retrieved the body of an 8-year-old girl, five days after a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's eastern town of Novohrodivka, Ukrainian authorities said, bringing the total death toll to three.

On Nov. 29, Russia fired six missiles on three settlements in the eastern Donetsk region, injuring ten people, according to authorities. In Novohrodivka, a missile damaged a residential building, killing two, they said.

Authorities said they were still looking for the girl's parents.

"As of the morning, the girl's body was recovered from the rubble. The child's parents, who are probably still under the rubble, were not found," Oleksandr Shevchenko, the head of local administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said rescuers continued working at the site. It shared a blurred image of a child's body on the ground covered in building debris.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top