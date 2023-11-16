Death toll in Russian strike in east Ukraine town up to 3

Rescuers cleared rubble on Thursday from a Russian strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove the previous day, and one more body was recovered, taking the death toll to three, an emergency service said.

"Body of third victim of Russian missile strike had been found," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram message service.

One person is believed to be trapped under the rubble, the spokesperson for a rescue service was quoted as saying by the Suspilne media outlet.

Three people were injured in the strike, officials said.

Russia fired four S-300 missiles at the town on Wednesday, damaging six apartment buildings and 20 homes, police said.

Images showed about half of an apartment block destroyed by a missile that tore out a gaping hole in the building.

Russia denies targeting civilians but Ukraine has regularly reported that Russian missile and drone strikes have killed and wounded civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure in the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022. REUTERS