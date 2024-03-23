‘Everyone was screaming and running’: Survivors describe Moscow concert attack

MOSCOW - The four armed men walked calmly towards the metal detectors at Crocus City Hall, firing their automatic weapons point-blank in short bursts at terrified civilians who fell screaming in a hail of bullets.

Nearby, a witness named Natalya had just taken off her coat and was standing in line on the evening of March 22 at the internal entrance to the 6,200-seat concert hall outside Moscow, where Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit song, Afraid Of Nothing.

“The shots came from behind us,” Natalya, who asked for her surname not to be used, told Reuters. She was just about to enter the stalls.

“It was loud, like a firecracker blast, fireworks, but like an automatic burst. I could hear it right behind me, not far away,” Natalya said.

Then she ran for her life.

“Everyone was screaming; everyone was running,” she said.

Natalya ran to the nearby metro station through the cold Moscow night without her coat and escaped. “I experienced terrible emotions. It is simply a nightmare.”

Reuters was able to piece together some of what took place at the concert hall from interviews with witnesses, video footage from the scene and Russian official accounts and media reports.

More than 143 people were killed and dozens more injured in the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Federal Security Service said 11 people – including the four alleged attackers – had been detained in the Bryansk region, about 340km south-west of Moscow, as they headed for the border over which they hoped to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv has denied any involvement in the attack.

The men, clad in camouflage and with combat vests containing dozens of spare magazines, arrived at Crocus City Hall at about 7.40pm in a minivan, leaping out of the back door and heading towards the entrance with their weapons, witnesses said.

They fired directly through the glass doors of the main entrance, shooting at anyone who crossed their path. Dozens of bodies, some in pools of blood, lay motionless on the marble floors and at the main entrance.

Some people smashed through reinforced windows and locked exits with their hands as shots echoed around the 14-year-old hall, just 20km west of the Kremlin.