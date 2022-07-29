Deadly virus stalks Zurich zoo, killing three Asian elephants

ZURICH (AFP) - A deadly virus has swept through Zurich's zoo, killing three Asian elephants in a month and leaving experts stumped as to how to stop its spread.

The zoo overlooking Switzerland's largest city now has only five of the majestic creatures roaming its 11,000 sq m - about 1½ soccer fields - elephant enclosure.

Two-year-old bull Umesh was the first to fall victim to the Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus at the end of June, followed just days later by his eight-year-old sister Omysha.

Last Saturday, Ruwani, a five-year-old female from a second matriarchal herd also died.

They succumbed at lightning speed to the herpesvirus, which leaves young Asian elephants with internal bleeding and organ failure.

In captivity, this virus is "the main cause of death for elephants between two and eight years", zoo curator Pascal Marty told AFP.

The virus has also been known to kill elephants in the wild, he said, but "it's a bit harder to detect".

The herpesvirus lies latent in nearly all elephants, both in the wild and in captivity, but can in some cases suddenly become deadly, killing its victims in a matter of days.

"We still don't know why it happens and when it happens," Dr Marty said.

The zoo's five remaining Asian elephants - all adults - were allowed to spend a few hours gathered around the remains of their young family members and companions.

Dr Marty said it was important to give the animals "enough time (to) say farewell".

"It's very hard to say whether or not they are sad, because sadness is something human," he said.

But he stressed that since elephants are highly social animals, it is vital that they have a chance to realise when a member of their herd is no longer alive.

"It is very important for them to have closure to understand this individual is not part of their group anymore."