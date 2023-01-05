Deadly Ukraine strike reveals Russian tech weakness

PARIS - Russia has blamed the deaths of scores of its soldiers in a New Year missile strike on its troops using unsecured, traceable mobile phones on the battlefield.

But if Ukrainian forces did use geolocation of phones to target its strikes, it also reveals the Russian army’s operational carelessness in the field, say analysts.

“It is already obvious that the main reason for what has happened was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons,” said Russian Lieutenant-General Sergei Sevryukov.

Critics have accused the army of trying to shift the blame. If his claim turned out to be true however, the attack would be only the latest example of the crucial role geolocation can play in warfare.

In 1996, Russian air-to-surface missiles killed the separatist Chechen president Dzhokhar Dudayev after pinpointing his location thanks to the satellite phone he was using.

In January 2018, the US army discovered that data from fitness app Strava Labs allowed location of its troops in their bases in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. No lives were lost because of that vulnerability.

‘Rarely worth the risk’

The Makiivka deaths serve as a reminder that “cellphone use on the battlefield is extremely dangerous and rarely worth the risk”, said Mr Joseph Shelzi, research associate at the Soufan Centre in New York.

This is particularly true in Ukraine, where the government “has a high level of visibility of what occurs on its domestic telecommunications network”, he said.

“Ukraine’s military has proven to be highly adept at fusing pieces of information together to target Russian forces,” Mr Shelzi added.

In Russia itself, pro-Kremlin media outlets and military bloggers said “Russian forces should not underestimate the Ukrainian ability to exploit poor operational security practices on the front lines”, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

These same sources called on Moscow to “introduce stricter guidelines on cellphone use among servicemen”, the ISW added.

While lax mobile phone habits have been blamed for the Makiivka deaths – soldiers may have been texting their loved ones for New Year’s – inadequate Russian technology is just as much of a problem, and even more difficult to fix, say analysts.

“Russian technological quality is a myth,” said Mr Stephane Dubreuil, a French telecommunications expert. “They’re no longer any good, it’s over”.