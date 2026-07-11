Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flames stretching along a hillside in Los Gallardos district on July 11. The fire has burned around 6,600ha and killed at least 12 people since erupting on July 9 in Andalusia.

LOS GALLARDOS – A wildfire that has killed at least 12 people in southern Spain showed signs of easing on July 11, allowing firefighters to directly attack the flames for the first time, officials said.

The fire has burned around 6,600ha since erupting on July 9 in the south-eastern Los Gallardos area of Andalusia, mobilising hundreds of firefighters and soldiers, backed by aircraft.

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from the affected area as a result of one of Spain’s deadliest wildfires in recent years.

Antonio Sanz, the Andalusian regional government’s emergency chief, said weather conditions had improved with higher air humidity levels and nearly no wind.

“The overnight evolution has been favourable and the weather conditions allow us to face the day with better prospects than yesterday,” he told reporters.

“For the first time we will be able to carry out a direct attack on the fire. Until now, both the weather conditions and the nature of the blaze only allowed us to work defensively,” he added.

The area is home to a large community of foreigners – mainly from Britain – and the authorities have said most of the dead are from abroad.

Burnt land after the fire at Los Gallardos on July 11. Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from the affected area as a result of one of Spain’s deadliest wildfires in recent years. PHOTO: EPA

Sanz said there had been no reports of additional deaths overnight, describing that as “the best news we could have”.

He said Spain’s Civil Guard police had searched the affected areas without finding any further victims, although he cautioned that the search was continuing.

“That does not mean it cannot happen, but after the Civil Guard swept the area, including locations that were still hotspots, it gives us hope,” he said.

Authorities have urged caution over reports of dozens of missing people.

Sanz said references to 23 missing people were misleading, explaining that the figure referred to people whose relatives had been unable to contact them and who could have reached evacuation centres or other safe locations.

He said seven formal missing persons reports had been filed.

However, officials said they could not establish a definitive toll until autopsies had been completed and the bodies recovered from the fire had been formally identified, meaning some of those reported missing could ultimately be among the 12 confirmed victims. AFP