Visitors exploring a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, in this picture taken with a drone last Saturday. A world-renowned tourist attraction, the Dead Sea is one of the saltiest water bodies on the planet. The formations of sedimentary evaporite minerals - mainly rock salt - are a result of swift evaporation of the salty water. The Dead Sea is the lowest point on earth, and it has become saltier in recent decades owing to the diversion of freshwater that feeds it, resulting in a decline in water levels.
Dead Sea is even more salty now
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2021