Davos 2023: China’s growth will resume this year, says Vice-Premier Liu He

DAVOS - On a day when reports said China’s population shrank for the first time in six decades and its economic growth rate slumped to one of the worst in nearly 50 years, the country’s Vice-Premier Liu He took the stage in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday to assuage concerns over the state of its economy.

Addressing a packed Congress hall, he said his government will follow a pro-active fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy and keep prices and growth stable.

The focus will be on expanding domestic demand, supporting the private sector, promoting fair competition and deepening reforms of its state-owned enterprises.

“If we work hard enough, we are confident that growth will most likely return to its normal trend, and the Chinese economy will see a significant improvement in 2023,” he said, adding that “high-quality economic growth must be our goal”.

“A noticeable increase of imports, more investment by companies, and consumption returning to normal can be expected,” he told the audience.

China’s door will only open wider and Beijing will create a market-oriented business environment underpinned by a sound legal framework, he added.

The vice-premier is the highest-level Chinese official at the Forum, and his session was hosted by WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab, one of the few that Prof Schwab is hosting this year.

The state of China’s economy and the pandemic have been among key concerns cited in surveys and reports of the Forum.

The reports on China’s population and economic growth featured in discussions at different sessions.

The Chinese government said on Tuesday that 9.56 million people were born in China in 2022, while 10.41 million people died.

The second set of figures showed that the country’s gross domestic product figures missed the official growth target for 2022 – which was 5.5 per cent and already one of the lowest in decades.

Many have been also concerned over the speed with which China eased pandemic controls and its repercussions on the spread of the virus as well as its impact on the economy.

But Mr Liu signalled a return to normalcy and China’s intent to continue to seek foreign investments to grow its economy.

