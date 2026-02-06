Danone recalls infant formula in several European countries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - French food giant Danone has enlarged its recall of infant formula to Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland, the company and national health authorities said on Feb 5.

Danone and several other manufacturers have issued recalls of infant formula that could be contaminated with toxins that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in more than 60 countries since December.

In Danone’s latest recall, several hundred lots of formula are affected, including more than 120 of Aptamil and Milumil in Austria and Germany and 119 of Gallia and Bledilait in France, authorities said.

Danone said it was conducting the recall “in context of updated recommendations about cereulide.”

“We want to reassure all parents: our infant formulas are safe. All of our baby formulas are produced in accordance with strict food safety norms and undergo rigorous controls before leaving our factories,” the firm said on Feb 5.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on Feb 2 drastically reduced the maximum allowed levels of cereulide.

The recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny on Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of an ingredient used in infant formula which is suspected of being tainted.

Headquartered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Cabio Biotech is one of the world’s largest producers of ARA, a fatty acid used primarily in baby formula and food products.

Cereulide was discovered in ARA manufactured by Cabio Biotech.

Danone said the consumers should return the recalled packages of infant formula to stores.

The size of manufacturer lots vary, and they have not said how many packages were concerned by the recalls. AFP