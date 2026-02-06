Straitstimes.com header logo

Danone recalls infant formula in several European countries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Danone's infant formula recall affects Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland.

Danone's infant formula recall affects Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Danone expanded its infant formula recall to eight European countries due to potential cereulide contamination exceeding new EFSA limits.
  • The recall includes hundreds of Aptamil, Milumil, Gallia, and Bledilait formula lots, prompting Danone to reassure parents of product safety.
  • Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, a major ARA supplier, faces scrutiny as its ingredient is suspected of being the source of cereulide.

AI generated

PARIS - French food giant Danone has enlarged its recall of infant formula to Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland, the company and national health authorities said on Feb 5.

Danone and several other manufacturers have

issued recalls of infant formula

that could be contaminated with toxins that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in more than 60 countries since December.

In Danone’s latest recall, several hundred lots of formula are affected, including more than 120 of Aptamil and Milumil in Austria and Germany and 119 of Gallia and Bledilait in France, authorities said.

Danone said it was conducting the recall “in context of updated recommendations about cereulide.”

“We want to reassure all parents: our infant formulas are safe. All of our baby formulas are produced in accordance with strict food safety norms and undergo rigorous controls before leaving our factories,” the firm said on Feb 5.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on Feb 2 drastically

reduced the maximum allowed levels

of cereulide.

The recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny on Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of an ingredient used in infant formula which is suspected of being tainted.

Headquartered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Cabio Biotech is one of the world’s largest producers of ARA, a fatty acid used primarily in baby formula and food products.

Cereulide was discovered in ARA manufactured by Cabio Biotech.

Danone said the consumers should return the recalled packages of infant formula to stores.

The size of manufacturer lots vary, and they have not said how many packages were concerned by the recalls. AFP

More on this topic
Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows
Nestle widens infant formula recall after EU requests new toxin analysis
See more on

Food hygiene/safety

Europe

Babies

China

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.