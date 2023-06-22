Danish sailors rescued in Pacific after whale collision

COPENHAGEN - Eight Danes whose sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with one or two whales were rescued overnight, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement on Thursday.

After abandoning the sailboat, the crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone, prompting a search and rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The initial satellite call was made by a female crew member to her father in Denmark, who contacted Danish rescue authorities before the case was transferred to JRCC Honolulu.

They were later found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship which is now headed for Tahiti, the Danish Armed Forces said.

Information from the crew indicated that the 15.5m-long sailboat had collided with one or two whales, the military said. REUTERS

