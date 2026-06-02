Danish PM unveils plans for welfare push, defiance of Trump

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FILE PHOTO: Denmark's acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media near the royal yacht Dannebrog, docked at Odense Harbor, Denmark, June 1, 2026. Sebastian Elias Uth/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, June 2 - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's new centre-left government will resist U.S. pressure over the future of Greenland, tackle domestic inflation and expand the welfare state, according to a policy document published on Tuesday.

After more than two months of negotiations, Frederiksen, 48, on Monday announced an agreement to form her third consecutive government, which could make her Denmark's longest-serving prime minister since World War Two.

The immediate to-do list includes ongoing diplomatic talks over Greenland, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to annex, and a rapid build-up of Denmark's military as security in Europe deteriorates amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The government will stand firm on the kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-determination," the policy document said.

The future of the Kingdom of Denmark, consisting of Greenland, the Faroe Islands and mainland Denmark, is up to the three nations to decide for themselves, the government said, adding that it remained unwavering in its support for Ukraine.

Frederiksen, ahead of the policy presentation, also met with the two Greenlandic members of parliament who said they backed the government.

In addition to Frederiksen's Social Democrats, the new government will consist of the Social Liberals, the Left Greens and the centrist Moderates, relying primarily on the far-left Red-Green Alliance for a parliamentary majority, though it can also seek backing from other parties on individual votes.

COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS

To secure support, the incoming government agreed to free dental care for Danes within 10 years, free public transport for everyone under the age of 22 and zero value-added tax (VAT) on fruit and vegetables, according to the Red-Green Alliance.

The plan addresses a cost-of-living crisis that haunted Frederiksen throughout the election campaign, where the Social Democrats suffered their worst result in over a century.

The proposals did not include a wealth tax, which Frederiksen had proposed during the election.

"It's pretty crazy to do a hat-trick as prime minister ... There must be some left-wing heads of government in Europe looking at this and thinking, maybe we should listen to her about how to negotiate and do parliamentary work," said Andreas Thyrring, partner at Ulveman & Borsting, a public affairs advisory firm.

Frederiksen told a press conference later on Tuesday that her new government would press on with her previous cabinet's work towards allowing the deportation of more foreign national offenders, and would continue working to establish deportation centres outside Europe.

Denmark's approach to immigration, one of the toughest in Europe, has been criticized by some rights groups but is also closely watched by other governments. REUTERS