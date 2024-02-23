Danish PM Frederiksen meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Lviv

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, her husband Bo Tengberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walk while holding wreaths during a memorial ceremony at the Field of Mars at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine Friday February 23, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Feb 23, 2024, 08:09 PM
Feb 23, 2024, 07:41 PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, a day before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The leaders visited a cemetery, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, the Ukrainian president's office said.

"We will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom, and future," Zelenskiy said on X.

Denmark, a member of the NATO military alliance and the European Union, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and is among the biggest contributors of military aid relative to the size of its economy.

Denmark announced a new 1.7 billion crown ($247.4 million) military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday and urged allies week to step up donations to help Kyiv in the war with Russia.

Frederiksen said on Thursday he expects Denmark to make its first delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer. REUTERS

