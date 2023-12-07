Danish parliament approves Bill to stop Quran burnings

A view of the exterior of Christiansborg Palace, which houses the Danish parliament, in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/ Johannes Birkebaek
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's parliament passed a bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to burn copies of the Koran in public places, after protests in Muslim nations over the desecration of Islam's holy book raised Danish security concerns.

Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Koran, sparking tensions with Muslims and triggering demands that the Nordic governments ban the practice.

Domestic critics in Sweden and Denmark have argued that any limitations on criticising religion, including by burning Korans, undermine hard-fought liberal freedoms in the region.

Denmark's centrist coalition government has argued that the new rules will have only a marginal impact on free speech and that criticising religion in other ways remains legal. REUTERS

