Danish officials set to skip Davos as Greenland spat escalates

The World Economic Forum logo is displayed on a window during the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 19.

COPENHAGEN - Danish officials have decided not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week amid an intensifying dispute over Greenland that is shaking transatlantic relations.

“Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned,” the Forum said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week.”

The spat with Greenland escalated over the weekend after US President Donald Trump threatened to levy a tariff on goods from eight NATO allies, prompting the European Union to weigh potentially imposing tariffs on €93 billion (S$139 billion) of US goods.

Mr Trump on Jan 17 announced a 10 per cent tariff starting Feb 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, unless there is a deal for the “purchase of Greenland”.

Mr Trump levied the threat after the countries said they would undertake token NATO military planning exercises in the semi-autonomous Danish territory in defence of the Arctic island against China and Russia. BLOOMBERG