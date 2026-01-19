Straitstimes.com header logo

Danish officials set to skip Davos as Greenland spat escalates

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The World Economic Forum logo is displayed on a window during the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 19.

The World Economic Forum logo is displayed on a window during the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

COPENHAGEN - Danish officials have decided not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week amid an intensifying dispute over Greenland that is shaking transatlantic relations.

“Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned,” the Forum said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week.”

The spat with Greenland escalated over the weekend after US President Donald Trump

threatened to levy a tariff

on goods from eight NATO allies, prompting the European Union to weigh potentially imposing tariffs on €93 billion (S$139 billion) of US goods.

Mr Trump on Jan 17 announced a 10 per cent tariff starting Feb 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, unless there is a deal for the “purchase of Greenland”.

Mr Trump levied the threat after the countries said they would undertake token NATO military planning exercises in the semi-autonomous Danish territory in defence of the Arctic island against China and Russia. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Trump envoy dis-invited from Greenland dog sled race
British PM Starmer tells Trump tariffs on allies over Greenland are ‘wrong’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.