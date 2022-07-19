Danish lab to supply 1.5 million monkeypox vaccine doses in Europe

A man is vaccinated at a monkeypox vaccination clinic in Montreal, Canada, on June 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said on Tuesday (July 19) that an "undisclosed European country" had ordered 1.5 million doses.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for "intense" efforts to fight the disease as cases rise, especially in western Europe.

Bavarian Nordic said deliveries to the undisclosed country would start this year under the contract, but the majority of the doses will be delivered in 2023.

Last week, the drugmaker announced it had received an order for an additional 2.5 million vaccine doses to the United States.

The vaccine is marketed under the name Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in Europe.

In June, a WHO emergency committee of experts decided that monkeypox had not met the threshold to constitute a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern - the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

But last week, the United Nations health body said it would reconvene the committee on July 21.

Experts have detected a surge since early May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Monkeypox, a viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

More On This Topic
9,200 slots for monkeypox vaccine gone in seven minutes in New York
Should S'poreans worry about monkeypox?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top