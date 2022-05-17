'Dancing, not war': Signs of normality in Ukraine's shattered Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AFP) - Three women plant flowers on a roundabout in central Kharkiv, while not far away men fill sandbags for a defensive barrier on the north of the city, the side closest to Russia.

It is a stark illustration of how people in the war-battered city in the north east are attempting to recapture some essence of normal life, even though Russian aggression lurks not far away.

Kharkiv, the regional capital, has been battered by the conflict, enduring an assault by Moscow's forces lasting several days and fighting in its suburbs, before weathering regular salvoes of shelling.

But the noose around Ukraine's second-largest city has been loosening in recent days, even as the war rages elsewhere.

However, much local infrastructure has been ruined and many residents have yet to return.

"We are trying to keep the city alive," a city hall spokesman told AFP.

The city of 1.5 million people in peacetime "is huge and some people can't move or go to work without buses", she said, explaining that some routes had restarted.

The spokesman said the mayor had neither encouraged nor dissuaded residents from returning.

"The situation is different in every district," she said.

At Kharkiv's railway station, many people who fled in February at the start of Russia's invasion are returning.

Some areas have been hard hit.

In the north-eastern Saltivka district, towering apartment blocks were shelled by Russian troops who came from Belgorod, a Russian town on the other side of the border.