D-Day beaches inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

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The D-Day landing beaches in Normandy join more than 50 French sites already inscribed on the list.

RENNES, France – The iconic D-Day landing beaches in Normandy were on July 26 inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, marking the culmination of a project launched nearly two decades ago.

Stretching for more than 80km of coastline in north-western France, the beaches where Allied forces landed on June 6, 1944, were the scene of a decisive battle to liberate Europe from Nazism and bring an end to World War II.

The nomination included the five D-Day beaches known by their code names: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

“This decision places a responsibility upon us,” said Herve Morin, president of the Normandy region.

“It compels us to preserve this property, to protect it, to cherish it even more, and to promote its value.”

The D-Day landings join more than 50 French sites already inscribed on the list, alongside the spectacular island of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy and the Palace of Versailles.

Recognition of their “outstanding universal value” brings international renown and commits the authorities to working towards their preservation. AFP