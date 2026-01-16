Straitstimes.com header logo

Czechs set to provide Ukraine with drone-fighting jets, president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) welcoming Czech counterpart Petr Pavel to Kyiv on Jan 16.

PHOTO: AFP

KYIV - The Czech Republic is set to provide Ukraine with combat planes shortly that can shoot down incoming drones, President Petr Pavel told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Jan 16.

He did not give specifics but two years ago said Czech-made subsonic L-159 fighter jets could be transferred to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for almost four years.

“The Czech Republic can in relatively short time provide several medium combat planes, which are highly effective in fighting drones, and I believe we will manage to quickly and successfully conclude this issue,” Mr Pavel told a news conference with Mr Zelensky.

He said Prague might also supply early-warning systems such as passive radars.

Mr Pavel, a former army general and head of NATO’s Military Committee, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and a Czech-led initiative supplying Kyiv with large-calibre ammunition paid for by Western donors.

A new Czech government led by populist Andrej Babis has agreed to continue the initiative, but pledged not to provide any national funding for aid to Ukraine.

The Czech army has 24 L-159 planes in one- and two-seat configurations, used for training and support for ground forces. Its main fighter jets are 14 Swedish Saab JAS-39 Gripens, but it has ordered 24 American F-35 fighters for delivery after 2030.

Under its previous government, the Czech Republic gave Ukraine heavy equipment including tanks and helicopters from army stocks and received compensation from NATO allies as it rearms with Western weaponry. REUTERS

