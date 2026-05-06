Czechs pack Prague's Old Town Square to protest government media plans

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PRAGUE, May 5 - Thousands of Czechs filled Prague's Old Town Square on Tuesday to show their support for public media and protest planned government changes to funding of the state broadcasters that critics have warned will threaten their independence.

The ruling coalition plans to begin phasing out a licence fee paid by users this year, bringing the broadcasters' funding completely under the state budget from next year. The move will reduce overall funding.

Protesters waved flags and carried signs with slogans such as "Hands Off the Media". Protest organizers estimated the crowd in the tens of thousands, congregated in the city's historic centre that is usually filled with tourists.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his populist ANO party pledged to end licence fees in last year's election. The fees were increased last year for the first time in nearly two decades to 205 crowns (about $10) per month.

Critics have said the changes mirror moves made towards political control of the media in Slovakia and Hungary, the latter under outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Babis' close European ally.

Babis has been critical of both public and independent private media coverage of his political and business affairs. Watchdog Reporters Without Borders have said the plans are chaotic, "pulling the rug out" from under the broadcasters.

The government has said that media independence would be preserved, governance would remain unchanged with parliament-appointed boards, and budgets would be automatically inflation-adjusted, unlike user fees. REUTERS