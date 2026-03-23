Czechs looking into possible Russian trail in fire at defence factory

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRAGUE, March 23 - Czech police and defence company LPP, which produces drones for Ukraine, are investigating a fire at a factory in the city of Pardubice for possible links to Russian interests, LPP said on Monday.

Police are treating Friday's incident as a deliberate attack after Czech media outlets received emails from a group that protested the manufacturing of weapons for Israel, claiming responsibility for the blaze.

The fire, which occurred on Friday, damaged production facilities and stored products at the site, located 120 km (75 miles) east of Prague, but did not disrupt the planned delivery of 40 attack drones to Ukraine, LPP said.

"Although an anti-Israel group has claimed responsibility for the attack, we, together with the police, are also examining other possible motives, including a potential Russian link," LPP said in a statement on Monday, reiterating information reported earlier by Czech news outlet Odkryto.

LPP said that it does not produce equipment for Israel, and has no cooperation with Israeli defence company Elbit Systems, after plans for cooperation that were announced in 2023 never came to fruition.

Czech daily Mlada Fronta Dnes cited sources as saying that according to preliminary information LPP's drone production for Ukraine would have been the actual target of the attack, disguised as an anti-Israel action.

Police have said they are looking into various possible motives, but declined to comment on the possible Russia link. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, has routinely denied previous accusations of hybrid attacks in EU countries as baseless and driven by Russophobia. REUTERS