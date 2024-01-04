Czechs extend controls on Slovak border until Feb 2

FILE PHOTO: A truck passes border plaques at the Czech-Slovak border in Stary Hrozenkov, where illegal migrant detection measures will be introduced from midnight, as part of security measures put in place after Poland introduced similar ones, in the Czech Republic, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A sign reading, \"Attention! State border\", is seen on the Czech-Slovak green border in Stary Hrozenkov, where illegal migrant detection measures will be introduced from midnight, as part of security measures put in place after Poland introduced similar ones, in the Czech Republic, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

PRAGUE - The Czech government extended temporary controls on the country's border with Slovakia on Wednesday until Feb. 2, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said, maintaining the measures set up to fight illegal migration.

The Czech Republic, along with Germany, Poland and Austria, introduced the controls in September and October as the numbers of migrants crossing into richer western European countries grew.

The Czech controls were due to expire at midnight on Wednesday before the extension was approved at a government meeting.

"We are reacting to situation in neighbouring countries that are also extending (checks)," Rakusan said.

He said police checked more than 680,000 people and denied entry to more than 1,120 since October.

Slovakia has also put in temporary controls on its border with Hungary, but its interior minister has said they would be dropped after Jan. 22, according to Slovak media reports on Wednesday.

Slovakia experienced a several-fold increase in illegal migration in 2023 as migrants, mostly young men from the Middle East and Afghanistan, transited through the country after entering the European Union via Hungary and heading to the west, mostly to Germany. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top