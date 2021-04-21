For Subscribers
News analysis
Czech-Russian dispute prompts other governments to get tough with Moscow
LONDON - Russia has responded angrily to accusations by the Czech Republic that its intelligence agents were responsible for setting off a deadly explosion at a Czech arms depot which killed two people back in 2014.
Dismissing the allegations as absurd, the Russian foreign ministry ordered the expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow, in retaliation for the Czech government's decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.