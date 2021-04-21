News analysis

Czech-Russian dispute prompts other governments to get tough with Moscow

Global Affairs Correspondent
A man carrying a Nato flag, to protest over Russian intelligence services' alleged involvement in an explosion in Vrbetice area in 2014, outside the Russian Embassy in Prague, on April 18, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Russia has responded angrily to accusations by the Czech Republic that its intelligence agents were responsible for setting off a deadly explosion at a Czech arms depot which killed two people back in 2014.

Dismissing the allegations as absurd, the Russian foreign ministry ordered the expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow, in retaliation for the Czech government's decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 