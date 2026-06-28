Czech Republic marks new temperature record of 41.1 deg C

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People cool off with water sprayed from a firefighter truck at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic set its second temperature record in two days on June 28, with 41.1 deg C recorded in Doksany north of Prague, the meteorological institute CHMI said.

“This is the first time we have ever registered a temperature of 41 degrees in our official weather station network. Temperatures are still growing, so this is not the final high,” CHMI added on X.

On June 27, the weather service reported a new high of 40.9 deg C, also in Doksany, beating a 14-year-old record.

Like much of Europe, the Czech Republic has been grappling with an unprecedented heatwave for the past two weeks.

CHMI said it expected the heat to peak on June 28, with rather heavy storms forecast for western Czech Republic in the evening.

Two weather stations recorded 40 deg C around an hour after noon, two hours earlier than on June 27.

CHMI said it issued a smog warning for Prague and the region around the Czech capital because of high ground ozone levels caused by the heat.

It urged people to avoid physical strain, especially those with chronic breathing problems, elderly people and children. AFP