Czech Prime Minister supports social media ban for under-15s

PRAGUE – Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he supports banning social media use for children under the age of 15, citing France as an example of a country that has recently moved to impose limits on young users.

“The experts I know say that it is terribly harmful to children. Terribly harmful,” Mr Babis said in a video message posted on social media platform X on Feb 8 . “And we must protect our children.”

He did not say what specific steps his government plans to take or when.

If the Czech Republic moves forward, it would join a growing group of European countries that are pushing for restrictions on social media use by minors. Such a step would limit or cut off millions of young users from platforms regulators describe as harmful and addictive – as well as dent the advertising revenue they generate.

Australia was the first country to implement such a policy, covering Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, Snap, Mr Elon Musk’s X, TikTok and Google’s YouTube.

In Europe, Spain became the latest country to propose a ban on such services, with the country’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticising the conduct of social media companies in a speech.

At least 10 other countries – France, Britain , Portugal, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Poland, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands – as well as the EU are considering some kind of restrictions. BLOOMBERG