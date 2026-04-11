Czech Prime Minister Babis backs Hungary's Orban ahead of vote

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FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis speaks during a press conference, after bilateral talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Berlin, Germany, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

PRAGUE, April 11 - Czech populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Saturday backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, saying he was the best choice for Hungarian interests and stability in turbulent times.

Opinion polls indicate Orban nL8N3ZL0R8, a nationalist who has clashed repeatedly with Brussels and maintains friendly ties with the Kremlin, could be ousted nL8N40R1S5 after 16 years by former ally turned opposition leader Peter Magyar.

"Supporting Viktor Orban this Sunday. He has always fought for a stronger Europe, one built on peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, competitiveness," Babis said on X on Saturday.

"In turbulent times, choosing stability and proven leadership matters more than ever."

Babis, a billionaire businessman, has turned from a liberal pro-EU politician into a close Orban ally in their Patriots for Europe faction in the European Parliament.

Since he returned to power last year after a stint in opposition, the Czech Republic has slashed its aid for Ukraine and refused to participate in EU's 90 billion euro ($105.47 billion) loan for Kyiv.

The Czech position on Russia has, however, remained more mainstream than those of Hungary and Slovakia.

Babis's cabinet, which includes a far-right anti-NATO party, is trying to reverse EU's decarbonisation policies, and is preparing legislation to revamp public media and bring non-governmental organisations under closer scrutiny.

Opponents say the plans are modelled on Hungarian and Slovak reforms that undermine democratic standards. REUTERS