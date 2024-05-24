Czech president released from hospital after motorbike fall

FILE PHOTO: The Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel speaks during a joint statement for members of the media with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
May 24, 2024, 06:01 PM
Published
May 24, 2024, 06:01 PM

PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel was released from hospital on Friday after sustaining minor injury in a motorbike accident on Thursday, his office said.

"His schedule for the next week remains in place, including a planned foreign trip," it said.

Pavel is scheduled to visit Jordan next week, and also join NATO foreign ministers who will be meeting in Prague.

"The injury was caused by a fall from a motorcycle at low speed, during a riding practice in terrain on a closed circuit," the office said.

The office did not specify Pavel's injury.

Pavel, a 62-year-old former Czech army chief and head of NATO's military committee, was elected last year and has maintained his hobby of motorcycling since then. REUTERS

