Czech president injured on motorcycle ride

PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel was injured on a motorcycle, but not seriously, his office said on Thursday.

"The president was injured while riding his motorcycle," Pavel's office said on social media platform X. "The injuries are not serious but will require a short observation in the hospital."

The office said it would provide more information when available.

Police said on X that the accident occurred on a closed course and was not a road accident.

Pavel, a 62-year-old former Czech army chief and high-level NATO official, took office last year and has maintained his hobby of motorcycling since then. REUTERS