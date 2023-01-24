Czech politician's Nato remark angers Poland, Baltics

PRAGUE - Poland and the Baltic states cried foul Monday after Czech presidential candidate Andrej Babis said that, if elected, he would not send troops to help them under Nato’s collective defence.

Billionaire ex-premier Babis is running for president and will face former Nato general Petr Pavel in a run-off on Friday and Saturday.

Asked in a debate on Czech Television on Sunday whether he would send troops if Poland or the Baltics were attacked, Mr Babis said: “No, certainly not.”

Aid to Nato allies is anchored in Article 5 of the Treaty which says that if one member is attacked, other members should act as if all were attacked.

“I want peace. I don’t want a war. And in no case would I send our children and our women’s children to war,” said the 68-year-old populist.

He later tweeted that he had never questioned Article 5 and that his statement had been skewed, but the harm had already been done.

Seen as a message to Czech voters worried about being dragged into Russia’s war in Ukraine, it raised eyebrows in all three Baltic states and Poland, which are Nato members just like the Czech Republic.

“Andrej Babis’ statements... are absurd and dangerous. They cast doubt on confidence in Nato and on cooperation,” said Mr Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, head of Poland’s PSL farmers’ party.

“In the Kremlin, they can start popping the champagne,” he added, referring to Russia’s joy over any sign of discord in the EU or Nato.

Arriving for the foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Mr Babis’ words were “the worst example” of letting domestic politics infringe on security.

“I will just respond that Mr Babis should be aware that Estonia will send its troops if the Czech Republic is in crisis,” he said.