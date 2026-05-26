Czech police free Russian Orthodox cleric detained over white substance in car

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FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate's external relations department Metropolitan Hilarion, whose secular name is Grigory Alfeyev, takes part in an awarding ceremony led by Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 2, 2022. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Pool via REUTERS

May 26 - A Russian Orthodox cleric has been released without charge by authorities in the Czech Republic after being detained when police found small containers of white powder in his car.

Metropolitan Hilarion, who headed the church's external relations from 2009 to 2022, has denied any connection to the items and accused police of not following proper procedures during the search.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, the cleric - whose secular name is Grigory Alfeyev - said forensic analysis had confirmed that the substance found in his car was a banned one and that the investigation was continuing.

Shortly before his reported release, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Czech charge d'affaires to protest against the cleric's detention and demand his unconditional release.

According to the Interfax news agency, the Russian Orthodox Church relieved Hilarion of his duties as head of the Diocese of Budapest and Hungary in 2024 and granted him retirement - meaning he would no longer hold relatively senior positions in the Russian Orthodox Church hierarchy - after he was accused of sexual harassment and spending on luxury items.

He was then assigned to the Church of Saint Peter and Paul in Karlovy Vary, in the northwest of the Czech Republic, as his place of ministry.

Responding to a request for comment on Monday, a spokesperson for the Czech police's National Drug Headquarters said that his car had been searched after an anonymous tip was received.

She did not comment directly on whether a substance had been found or provide further details, citing ongoing criminal proceedings. REUTERS