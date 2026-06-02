Czech police charge four in OnlyFans human trafficking case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A logo for OnlyFans is seen in this illustration picture, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Illustration

PRAGUE, June 2 - Czech police said on Tuesday they had charged four people and an unnamed legal entity for coercing young women to provide erotic content for accounts on OnlyFans and other social networks.

The human trafficking case focuses on a group that recruited dozens of women just over 18 and, according to police, took advantage of their marginalisation or immaturity and ignorance to provide content without control over its use.

OnlyFans is an adults-only site where people can sell access to photographs and videos including sexually explicit content.

Its media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said after gaining the women's trust, the accused lured them into creating erotic content and to sign contracts to represent them on social networks, most often OnlyFans.

"The victims usually did not have access to the profiles created with their personal data," police said.

"The accused persons were allegedly using psychological pressure, threats of fines or refusing payments to gradually, and against the victims' free will, demand more explicit... content," police said.

The case involves at least 3.6 million crowns ($172,794) in income, police said.

Created in 2016, OnlyFans has hundreds of millions of users, with top earners making millions of dollars a year. The platform is restricted or banned in some countries including Turkey and has been subject to numerous complaints.

A Reuters special report in 2024 found more than 120 people had complained to U.S. police agencies that they were featured in the site's sexually explicit content without their consent.

Allegations of abuse have also been documented elsewhere, with the same Reuters report finding at least 17 cases of people complaining to British authorities of nonconsensual porn appearing on OnlyFans. REUTERS