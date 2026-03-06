Czech parliament votes to shield PM Babis from trial on EU subsidy fraud charges

PRAGUE, March 5 - The lower house of the Czech parliament voted on Thursday to deny a court request for billionaire businessman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis to face trial in long-running prosecution over an alleged fraud in drawing a European Union subsidy.

Babis, head of the populist ANO party, returned to power after winning an election in October last year, despite charges in the case involving a 2 million euro subsidy granted in 2008, before he entered politics, for building a hotel and conference centre outside Prague called Stork Nest.

Deputies for ANO and ruling coalition partners, the far right, pro-Russian SPD party and the anti-Green Deal Motorists, voted on Thursday not to lift parliamentary immunity from Babis, voting records showed. The vote means Babis is protected from prosecution in the case until the end of the parliament's four-year term in 2029.

* Babis has denied any wrongdoing in the case whereprosecutors allege he hid his ownership of a firm to qualify forthe subsidy, which was meant for small businesses and not largegroups like the one Babis owned * He has argued, without showing evidence, that the case waspolitically motivated to harm his political activity. * "The system of traditional parties realised that Irepresent a fundamental danger to them, because I refused tosteal and they could not corrupt me," he told parliament onThursday. * An appeals court overturned a Babis' acquittal in the caseby a lower court last year, sending the case back to the lowercourt. * The parliament's vote prevents the lower court fromproceeding with a retrial. * Babis has built a multi-billion dollar empire of farming,chemicals, food processing and other firms, including realestate and fertility clinics across Europe. * The parliament on Thursday also denied a request to liftthe immunity of Babis' ruling coalition ally and SPD chief TomioOkamura, who has been charged with hate speech. * Okamura called the charges an attempt to criminalisepolitical opposition. REUTERS