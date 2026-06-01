Czech court clears way for extradition of German extremist in transgender case

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PLZEN, Czech Republic, June 1 - A Czech court on Monday said German far-right activist Marla-Svenja Liebich, convicted of multiple offences, could be extradited to Germany, where her legal gender change has prompted debate about the choice of prison for her.

Liebich retains the right to appeal, a court spokesperson said.

Liebich was sentenced in 2023, while legally male and known as Sven, to 18 months in prison for offences including incitement to hatred, insult, trespass and defamation.

In August 2024, the Halle regional court in Germany upheld the conviction. An appeal to a regional court was dismissed in May 2025.

After Germany's Self-Determination Act came into effect on November 1, 2024, permitting individuals to amend gender identification documents, Liebich legally changed gender to female and adopted the name Marla-Svenja.

Under regional prison allocation rules, this required her transfer to Chemnitz women's prison.

Criticism followed, with some alleging tactical misuse of the law and warning of potential loopholes. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the case as evidence of the law's potential for abuse.

Liebich fled and failed to report to the prison in August 2025. Czech police apprehended her this year in a town near the German border.

During an initial hearing in Plzen on May 18, she opposed extradition, citing fears of being placed in a men's prison. REUTERS