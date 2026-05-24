Cyprus votes for new parliament with corruption and living costs in focus

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NICOSIA, May 24 - Cypriots went to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election expected to deliver gains for anti-corruption campaigners and the far right, while weakening centrist parties that back President Nikos Christodoulides.

In a vote being closely watched for signs of public sentiment ahead of a 2028 presidential election, more than half a million registered voters will elect 56 lawmakers from a record field of 753 candidates.

Cyprus has a presidential system of government but Sunday's poll is a gauge of support for Christodoulides, who does not have a party of his own so relies on the backing of others to pass legislation.

Polls close at 1500 GMT, with conclusive voting results expected about two hours later.

NEWCOMERS SEEN GAINING GROUND

Three centrist parties - Diko, Dipa and EDEK - currently support the president, but the latest opinion polls show weaker voter backing for at least two of them.

The island's other traditional political forces, including the right-wing DISY and Communist AKEL parties, have also been losing ground to newer challengers.

Polls show gains for the far-right ELAM party, as well as for political newcomers ALMA and Volt, which have campaigned on a platform of better accountability and rooting out corruption - an issue that is high on voters' list of priorities.

Sunday's vote might force Christodoulides to seek support elsewhere, political analysts say, with some suggesting that ELAM and DISY could be possible candidates. Neither Christodoulides nor the two parties have commented on possible post-election alliances.

The vote took place against a backdrop of persistent cost-of-living pressures, housing affordability concerns and migration, issues that have dominated political debate in the European Union member state during recent months. REUTERS