Cyprus reports first two coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

NICOSIA (AFP, REUTERS) - Cyprus on Monday (March 9) reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affected.

The two cases include a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.

The health professional reported to medics on March 8 and works at a public health facility in the capital Nicosia and had had previous contact with patients, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference "on the two confirmed cases of coronavirus" on the Mediterranean island, the press office of the government of the Republic of Cyprus said in a statement.