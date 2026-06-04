Cyprus re-elects parliamentary speaker

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NICOSIA, June 4 - Lawmakers in Cyprus re-elected Annita Demetriou as speaker of parliament on Thursday in a vote seen as an early glimpse of emerging partnerships ahead of a presidential election in 2028.

Cyprus has a presidential system of government, but alliances in parliament are a gauge of voting trends.

Demetriou, who heads the right-wing Democratic Rally party, was elected with votes from her party as well as the Democratic Party, a centrist group supporting incumbent President Nikos Christodoulides, and Direct Democracy, a grassroots grouping founded by a social media personality.

Two of the political parties supporting Christodoulides's administration, the socialist EDEK and centrist Dipa, failed to win seats in a parliamentary election on May 24. The Democratic Party is the only party currently supporting Christodoulides now represented in parliament. REUTERS