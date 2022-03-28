Cyprus probes dumping of dead zoo animals in landfill

NICOSIA (AFP) - Cypriot authorities are investigating complaints that carcasses of kangaroos and other animals from a zoo were unceremoniously dumped at a landfill site in bin liners.

The Animal Party Cyprus said on Monday (March 28) that police and local authorities have launched a probe into the allegation of protected animals being disposed of in municipal plastic bags.

It said the owls, kangaroos and a wallaby were from a zoo in the southern port city of Limassol.

The animal protection body posted pictures of the dead animals on its Facebook page.

"The dumping of innocent dead animals from Limassol Zoo in the garbage is a great scandal," the animal party said in a statement.

"It's not enough that they are trapped in cages with endless sadness; you (the zoo) leave them without expected care, they die, and the worst thing is that you throw them away as disposable objects."

Activists said police have promised an "in-depth investigation" into the "criminal act".

The dead animals were allegedly dumped at a rubbish tip in the Limassol area.

After the pictures were published from the landfill, Limassol municipality said the mayor gave orders for an "immediate and thorough investigation" into the case.

"There is no excuse because what has been done cannot be described as ignorance of the law," said the animal party.