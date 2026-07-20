Cyprus marks 52 years since invasion as UN renews peace push

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NICOSIA, July 20 - Cyprus marked the 52-year anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion on Monday as the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities prepared for a renewed effort from the United Nations to break years of deadlock in peace talks.

• Air raid sirens sounded over the southern Greek Cypriot government-controlled areas of Cyprus on Monday morning to commemorate the hour Turkish forces landed in 1974, days after a short-lived Greek-inspired coup.

• Military celebrations were planned on Monday in the Turkish Cypriot north, a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara.

• U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit from July 27 to 29 in an attempt to revive a peace process that has produced no substantive negotiations for years.

• "We hope the conditions will be created for the resumption of negotiations," Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said.

• Peace efforts are hampered by disagreement over its intended outcome. Greek Cypriots seek reunification as a federation, while Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership seek two sovereign states.

• The dispute is a source of tension between NATO partners Greece and Turkey, and is an obstacle to Ankara's ambitions of joining the European Union, of which Cyprus has been a member since 2004.

• The 1974 invasion followed years of intercommunal friction and violence shortly after Cyprus won independence from Britain. Turkey describes the invasion as a 'peace operation' undertaken to protect Turkish Cypriots. REUTERS