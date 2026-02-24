Cyprus imposes livestock controls amid foot and mouth outbreak

NICOSIA, Feb 24 - Cyprus imposed strict livestock controls on Tuesday after authorities confirmed multiple cases of foot and mouth disease, triggering nationwide restrictions on the movement of animals and heightened biosecurity measures across farming areas.

Veterinary officials said an outbreak had been detected at 11 farms in the southern district of Larnaca after an initial diagnosis at one on February 20. The region borders a dividing line splitting the island, and cases of foot and mouth had also been reported in the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north in December.

Authorities said the situation was difficult but that there had been no impact so far on dairy exports. Cyprus' prized Halloumi cheese is one of the island's key exports.

"It appears, based on preliminary information that there were possible illegal activities, which led to the difficult, very difficult state of affairs that we have to manage today," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters, without elaborating.

There have been widespread reports of unauthorised transport of hay from the northern parts of the island to the south. The last outbreak of foot and mouth among livestock was again in the Larnaca area in 2007. REUTERS