Cyprus court rejects extradition of magnate Steinmetz, frees him

NICOSIA - Cyprus' Court of Appeal on Friday ruled against the extradition of Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling on Oct. 11.

Steinmetz was detained in Cyprus in late August on an outstanding warrant issued by Romania over a land rights' case. He denies wrongdoing.

The decision of the Cypriot court was unanimous and it ordered Steinmetz be released from custody immediately.

Steinmetz is at the centre of a case dating back several years relating to his involvement in a group which allegedly illegally tried to secure land rights in Romania. Steinmetz says the action against him in Romania is politically motivated and he would be deprived of the right to a fair trial.

The Romanian warrant has also been dismissed in Greece and Italy.

"Another court of a European state sends a resounding response to those who blatantly violate human rights and grossly disparage any notion of the rule of law. I am very pleased that I can finally return to my country at such a critical time for Israel," Steinmetz said in a statement released through a spokesperson. REUTERS