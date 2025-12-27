Curtains closed in most Greek theatres as actors strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Most theatres were closed in Greece on Dec 27.

- Most theatres were closed in Greece on Dec 27 during one of their busiest times of the year as actors seeking better pay went on strike for the second time in December.

The actors are demanding, among other things, payment for rehearsals and full health insurance coverage.

“We will no longer tolerate working with unpaid and undeclared rehearsals, with contributions calculated by the hour, and with shows that are set up and dismantled at the whim of the employers,” they said, according to the SEH actors’ union.

A protest rally was planned on the evening of Dec 27 in central Athens.

Musicians as well as other theatre employees were also striking.

For their part, theatre employers stated in a press release that “all basic demands have been fully met”. AFP