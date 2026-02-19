Currently no plans to buy additional F-35 jets, Berlin says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN, Feb 19 - Germany currently has no plans to purchase additional F-35 fighter jets, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, after sources said Berlin was considering ordering more of the planes, which are made by U.S. contractor Lockheed Martin.

"There are no plans, and there is no decision," the spokesperson said.

One source said earlier that Berlin was in talks that could lead to the purchase of more than 35 additional jets. A second source did not specify the number. Both sources cautioned that the outcome was still uncertain.

In 2022, Germany purchased 35 jets, which are due to begin delivery later this year. REUTERS