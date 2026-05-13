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Cruise ship stopped from disembarking in France over likely stomach flu outbreak

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The Bahamas-registered cruise ship Ambition docks at the Bordeaux port on May 13.

The Bahamas-registered cruise ship Ambition docks at the Bordeaux port on May 13.

PHOTO: AFP

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PARIS – Local authorities in south-west France stopped passengers and crew from disembarking a cruise ship in Bordeaux on May 13, as a precautionary measure after dozens of cases of possible gastroenteritis on board.

There is no reason to link what looks like a stomach flu outbreak on a ship that came from Belfast and Liverpool with the hantavirus cluster on the luxury Hondius ship that travelled between Argentina and the Canary Islands, the regional health authority said in a statement.

One passenger has died, French media, including BFM TV, said.

The ban on disembarking passengers is temporary and pending the outcome of medical tests, officials said.

The ship’s operator, Ambassador Cruise Line, said in a Facebook post that enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols had immediately been implemented on the vessel, named the Ambition.

“Once clearance is granted, guests will be permitted to disembark,” it said.

French media said there are 1,700 people on board.

Gastrointestinal illnesses can be common on cruise ships. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported two outbreaks of E.coli and two outbreaks of norovirus in 2026 already on cruise ships.

Gastroenteritis is a stomach flu. The main symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea. It is very contagious but usually does not have major consequences, though it can sometimes lead to more severe symptoms including dehydration.

That is very different from the hantavirus, which has a high lethality rate but transmits from person to person only in rare cases and requires close contact. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.